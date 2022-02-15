The Los Altos main library’s teen librarian Sarah Neeri has been away from books for the past five months. She’s among the Santa Clara County employees who’ve been called up as Disaster Service Workers since August 2020.
Since last September, Neeri has been serving with the county’s multisite COVID testing team, comprised entirely of employees who usually work in different departments, from Vector Control to the Probation Department. Moving from city to city, they run a PCR testing site, which visits Los Altos’ Grant Park roughly every other Thursday.
All county employees know they may be called for Disaster Service work at any time, sometimes with very short notice. Although Neeri had approximately a week between receiving her assignment and her first day on the testing team, she said “some people find out on Thursday or Friday and the next Monday they’re gone.” Of the county’s roughly 22,000 total employees, 3,864 have served as Disaster Service Workers or supported COVID operations, some more than once.
Her colleagues at the library have served in a variety of positions to aid in pandemic response as well.
“Some of the people were at Levi’s Stadium when vaccines were first coming out, some work at the fairgrounds, which is also testing and vaccine,” Neeri said. “One person who I used to work with is working in a warehouse somewhere. She got forklift-certified over COVID.”
The experience has been a combination of stressful and positive. On the one hand, Neeri said, it was difficult to step away from her job, “but at the same time, I’m proud that I helped out the county.” She also said meeting people from the county has been a highlight. At the height of the omicron surge, Neeri tested some of the same people every week and learned their names.
“Somebody gave me a Christmas present,” she said, “because I was their COVID tester every week. I gave out stickers.”
As the omicron surge draws to a close, the county is releasing more people from its Disaster Service Workers pool, according to Neeri. When a Town Crier reporter spoke with Neeri early last week, she said demand for testing had slowed significantly. At the peak, she’d tested 110 people in one day.
Unlike her colleagues, her commute has generally gotten shorter these days, but she said she misses coming to Los Altos.
“Whenever we’re there, I’m like, ‘You guys, we have to try these restaurants. I know where all of the good places are,” she said.