Robin Chapman, Town Crier columnist, veteran journalist and former Los Altos resident, has a new book out, “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay.” The book, from History Press, is scheduled for publication Monday.

Chapman, a Santa Clara Valley native whose long television news career included on-air stints in San Francisco and Washington, D.C., returned to California in 2009 to care for her parents. After their deaths, she began contributing articles on the region to a number of local publications, including the Town Crier.

