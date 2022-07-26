Robin Chapman, Town Crier columnist, veteran journalist and former Los Altos resident, has a new book out, “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay.” The book, from History Press, is scheduled for publication Monday.
Chapman, a Santa Clara Valley native whose long television news career included on-air stints in San Francisco and Washington, D.C., returned to California in 2009 to care for her parents. After their deaths, she began contributing articles on the region to a number of local publications, including the Town Crier.
The book is a collection of her historical stories.
Highlights include tales of famed director Alfred Hitchcock, who hosted movie stars at his estate in the hills above Los Gatos, and crooner Bing Crosby’s role in the construction of the Los Altos Youth Center.
Chapman’s first book signing is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Recycle Books West in Campbell. Next is a book talk and signing 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 5 at Feldman’s Books in Menlo Park, followed by an appearance set for 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Books Inc. in Mountain View.
Chapman’s other historical books include “California Apricots: The Lost Orchards of Silicon Valley” (2013) and “Historic Bay Area Visionaries” (2018).
To plan an event with Chapman and for more information, email her at rchaps@gmail.com.
