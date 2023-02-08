CERT

Ed North, a Los Altos Community Emergency Response Team and ham volunteer, uses a Family Radio Service radio during the Radio Communications skills rotation at last month’s training. CERT and Block Action Team volunteers use such radios for emergency communications in neighborhoods.

 Courtesy of Harry Guy

Community Emergency Response Team volunteers from every city in Santa Clara County refreshed their knowledge and practiced their skills Jan. 21, with an aim to be better prepared to respond and help their respective communities in the event of an emergency or natural disaster.

A team of CERT volunteers planned the event, held at Quinlan Community Center in Cupertino, with support from the paid emergency managers in cities throughout the county.

