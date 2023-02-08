Community Emergency Response Team volunteers from every city in Santa Clara County refreshed their knowledge and practiced their skills Jan. 21, with an aim to be better prepared to respond and help their respective communities in the event of an emergency or natural disaster.
A team of CERT volunteers planned the event, held at Quinlan Community Center in Cupertino, with support from the paid emergency managers in cities throughout the county.
Participants rotated through four key CERT skill areas:
• Medical: Practicing triage and treatment of injuries with live, moulaged patients (Scout volunteers).
• Search and Rescue: Sizing up and assessing building damage, organizing search-and-rescue groups, preparing and assigning member responsibilities, marking buildings, determining search methods and practicing chair and blanket carry.
• Incident Command System: Managing a disaster scene, handling the flow of incoming problem reports, distributing resources and managing the response.
• Radio Communications: Communicating effectively and efficiently by radio during each rotation, with coaches providing immediate feedback to help improve skills. The Radio Communications rotation was planned and conducted in partnership with the county’s amateur radio volunteers (hams).
The hams also provided overall communications support during the event using “shadows” for key event leaders.
Overall, 150 CERT members from throughout the county participated, including 11 CERTs from Los Altos, eight from Los Altos Hills and nine from Mountain View. A total of 70 staff volunteers conducted the event (CERTs and hams), including six from Los Altos, six from Los Altos Hills and five from Mountain View.
For more information on volunteering for emergency preparedness in Los Altos, visit resilientlosaltos.org.
