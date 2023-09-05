Shawarma, falafel, baklava, Turkish coffee and more are just some of the offerings available for attendees to taste at the Antiochian Orthodox Church of the Redeemer’s 40th Mediterranean Food Festival.
This year’s festival is scheduled 1-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday on the church’s grounds, 380 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos Hills.
To Samer Youssef, the church’s pastor since 2000, the festival is more than just the food – it’s a way to thank the community for its continued support. In 2002, arson fire destroyed the church. But now, the church is rebuilt and adorned with Byzantine iconography, and Youssef invites everyone, regardless of faith or background, to attend the festival to see the impact of community efforts on the church.
“Our church is all rebuilt again, and that’s because of the love of the people and all our neighborhood,” Youssef said. “Our neighborhood – all the people in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View – participated in building the new beautiful church. … So many people, even if they are not from the same faith, all contributed to rebuilding the church.”
The Mediterranean Food Festival was first held in 1981 as a way to raise the funds necessary to build a roof. Since then, the event has become an annual tradition, save for two pandemic years, held in September. This year, the church will be raising money to renovate an old hall and fund the Sunday school.
In addition to serving a variety of Mediterranean foods, the event also features games, a $1,000 first-prize raffle, live music, cultural dance and – Youssef’s favorite – a tour of the church.
“So many people pass by the church, and they see the dome of the church, but they don’t know what is inside of the church,” Youssef said. “Inside of the church, all the iconography is painted by hand. The carved wood is from Greece.”
Youssef estimates a turnout of 500 people per day. The women of the church have already begun preparing some traditional dishes, which attendees can purchase with cash or card.
“You can enjoy the meat – the kabob, the kofta, the shawarma. And also, you can enjoy the falafel, the tabbouleh, the kibbeh and the grape leaves,” he said. “There will also be sweets, like ghraybeh (shortbread cookies) and baklava and knafeh (sweet cheese pastry). We have special Middle Eastern coffee and other kinds of drinks as well.”
Admission is free, and parking will be located at Bridges Community Church, 625 Magdalena Ave. A free shuttle service will be running between the Church of the Redeemer and Bridges Community Church.
“We are here to share our hospitality with our neighbors and with everyone who comes to the festival,” Youssef said. “We would like to encourage everyone to come and experience the food festival of our parish.”
