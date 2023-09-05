09_06_23_COMM_foodfestival.jpg

In addition to a variety of Mediterranean food, this weekend’s festival at the Antiochian Church of the Redeemer in Los Altos Hills will feature live music and cultural dance, above.

 Courtesy of Antiochian Church of the Redeemer

Shawarma, falafel, baklava, Turkish coffee and more are just some of the offerings available for attendees to taste at the Antiochian Orthodox Church of the Redeemer’s 40th Mediterranean Food Festival.

This year’s festival is scheduled 1-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday on the church’s grounds, 380 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos Hills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.