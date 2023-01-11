St. Nicholas and St. William Catholic Parish is scheduled to host a blood drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at St. William Hall, 611 S. El Monte Ave., Los Altos.
To make an appointment to donate and for more information, visit vitalant.org. Use the blood drive code SNSW.
