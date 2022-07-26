In a culture marred by perpetuation of traditions that can be harmful to the minds and bodies of young ballet students, Los Altos Hills resident Elizabeth Hutter is celebrated as a leader who is actively working to shift ballet training to a more positive and effective model.
Hutter, who works as both principal of New Ballet in San Jose and performance enhancement advisor for the school’s wellness program, was recently elected president of the American Psychological Association’s division focusing on performance psychology.
Alongside New Ballet founder and director Dalia Rawson, Hutter strives to cultivate a positive learning environment where students’ needs are addressed individually. She develops specialized wellness programs that focus on dancers’ mental and physical health, creates customized goal-achievement plans for students and teaches technique classes for various levels of dancers.
“Because ballet dancers are human, if we treat the dancer instead of the dance, then the dance itself gets better,” Hutter said.
Hutter grew up training with Boston Ballet, and even when she decided to pursue academics rather than a professional career in ballet, dance remained an important part of her life.
After earning her undergraduate degree at Georgetown University, she received a certification in Shakespearean literature and performance at Oxford University and completed her doctorate in clinical psychology in Chicago.
Throughout her studies and early career, Hutter found that she enjoyed working with both children and adults, and while that often resulted in double the work, it also proved double the fun. She avoided burnout during 80-hour workweeks by shifting between the two studies and out of that discovered her passion for performance psychology.
As a performance psychologist, Hutter works to enable people to do their best despite stressful or uncertain circumstances, especially those in careers that require them to make spontaneous decisions – like dancers, military officers or high-ranking executives.
‘A magical package’
Hutter and her family moved to the area in 2006 for her husband’s career, and she discovered a renewed career in both dance and as a performance psychologist with Ballet San Jose a few years later. Over time, her commitment to the school grew and she was hired as principal when it was renamed New Ballet in 2016.
“She is more than qualified to teach ballet, but also her knowledge of the stages of child development and how students in various phases of their development best absorb knowledge and best relate to their teacher and their peers – it’s just a special combination of interests and skills that all kind of come together in a really magical package,” Rawson said.
Jada Thompson, 15, is among the young ballerinas who have benefited from Hutter’s support at New Ballet. Thompson recalled taking her first ballet class at age 3 with Hutter and falling in love with dance. Twelve years later, she said Hutter remains a trusted and warm presence in her life.
“There were many times where I would come to her needing advice or trying to figure out what I wanted to do next,” Thompson said of her longtime teacher. “Every time I had a specific feeling and I wasn’t quite sure how to say it, she knew exactly how I was feeling. She always understood me and knew where I was coming from, which was really helpful, because then she knew how to handle my situation.”
Come September, Hutter will be taking on her role with American Psychological Association, but she will continue to work at New Ballet as well.
While some school directors might feel stressed when one of their leaders assumes a new, time-consuming position outside the organization, Rawson said she cried out of joy for Hutter when she heard the news her friend had been elected to the prominent role.
“I took so much pride in the fact that somebody from our school was being recognized on a national level,” Rawson said. “To see the recognition of her work and her qualities of generosity and support that she’s shown so many people has been really affirming.”
