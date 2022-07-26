Hutter

Los Altos Hills resident Elizabeth Hutter, principal of the San Jose-based New Ballet, plans to broaden her work by serving as president of the American Psychological Association’s division focusing on performance psychology.

 Photo by Chris Conroy

In a culture marred by perpetuation of traditions that can be harmful to the minds and bodies of young ballet students, Los Altos Hills resident Elizabeth Hutter is celebrated as a leader who is actively working to shift ballet training to a more positive and effective model.

Hutter, who works as both principal of New Ballet in San Jose and performance enhancement advisor for the school’s wellness program, was recently elected president of the American Psychological Association’s division focusing on performance psychology.

