Three writers who specialize in chronicling the multicultural story of the Bay Area are joining together for a book signing 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Recycle Bookstore 275 E. Campbell Ave., Campbell.
The event will kick off the holiday season and coincide with the Campbell Farmers’ Market. Organizers of the signing suggest signed and inscribed copies of their books are the perfect gift idea for Christmas – especially as so many of Santa’s other surprises might just be stuck in containers off the California coast.
Journalist and Los Altos native Robin Chapman, who writes the Town Crier’s “Santa Clara Valley Lives” column, will be signing “California Apricots: The Lost Orchards of Silicon Valley” (2013) as well as “Historic Bay Area Visionaries” (2018), her book on six of the region’s multicultural heroes.
Author Jan Batiste Adkins will sign her three books on the Black experience in the region: “African Americans of San Jose and Santa Clara County” (2019); “African Americans of Monterey County” (2015) and “African Americans of San Francisco” (2012).
Menlo Park’s Barbara Wilcox will feature her book, “The Story of Camp Fremont: World War I Army Training by San Francisco Bay” (2016), the tale of the little-known U.S. Army base that sprung up near Stanford University in 1918 and vanished almost as quickly. It is a timely tale, as Wilcox tells how the camp battled the 1918 flu pandemic a century ago.
The three authors are friends who met through their publisher, Arcadia Publishing, and its subsidiary, The History Press.
The book signing will follow COVID protocols, with the authors stationed outside in front of the store – weather and the pandemic permitting. Masks are required for everyone inside the store.
For more information on the authors, call Sarah Haynes at Arcadia Publishing at (843) 853-2070, ext., 199, or email shaynes@arcadiapublishing.com.
For more information on the event, call Recycle Bookstore at (408) 370-3514 or email recyclecampbell@gmail.com.