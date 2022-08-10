art

“Tango” by Deborah Shea is among the works on display at Viewpoints Gallery in downtown Los Altos. Her “Big Petals” exhibition runs through Aug. 28.

 Courtesy of Viewpoints Gallery

Deborah Shea is this month’s featured artist at Viewpoints Gallery in downtown Los Altos.

Shea’s “Big Petals” exhibition, which runs through Aug. 28, includes pastel works featuring bright flowers. A reception for the artist is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the gallery.

