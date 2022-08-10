Deborah Shea is this month’s featured artist at Viewpoints Gallery in downtown Los Altos.
Shea’s “Big Petals” exhibition, which runs through Aug. 28, includes pastel works featuring bright flowers. A reception for the artist is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the gallery.
“I love to capture all the beauty in flowers: exploring the abstract shapes, finding the path of light, creating transparency and building the luminous color of the flower centers and petals,” Shea said in a statement. “My paintings aim to capture flowers at the transitory moment in time when they are the most stunning, transforming pastel powder into beautiful, vivid floral portraits.”
Shea was born into a family of artists and grew up in San Francisco. She earned a bachelor’s degree in studio art and design from UC Davis, where she studied with Wayne Thiebaud and Roland Petersen. She is a candidate for a Master of Fine Arts from the Academy of Art in San Francisco.
She had a career for more than 20 years as a creative director, designer and illustrator before becoming a full-time artist in 2017. She has won numerous awards in juried group and solo exhibitions, as well as commissions for public buildings. She teaches pastel workshops at her studio in San Carlos at the Art Bias and at Pacific Art League.
Viewpoints Gallery is located at 315 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Gallery 9 group show showcases ‘Cityscapes’
Gallery 9 artists are featured in a group show this month, “Cityscapes.”
The exhibition, which runs through Aug. 28, focuses on aspects of city architecture and environs, highlighting artists’ views of the built urban spaces people inhabit daily.
Gallery 9 is located at 143 Main St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments