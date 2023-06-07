white

Karen White's "San Jose Rose Garden" landscape is one of several works on display at Viewpoints Gallery this month.

 Courtesy of Amy Rattner

A number of new works of art and exhibitions are on display both indoors and outdoors in Los Altos.

• The Public Arts Commission’s latest Los Altos Community Center art show, “Moments in Time,” was installed last month and will run through October. The commission issued a call for art to local residents to create two-dimensional works that reflect and connect to a moment in time that is meaningful to them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.