A number of new works of art and exhibitions are on display both indoors and outdoors in Los Altos.
• The Public Arts Commission’s latest Los Altos Community Center art show, “Moments in Time,” was installed last month and will run through October. The commission issued a call for art to local residents to create two-dimensional works that reflect and connect to a moment in time that is meaningful to them.
The community center is located at 97 Hillview Ave.
• Another Arts Los Altos installation is on its way. Work began last week on a two-wall, environmentally themed mural at Comerica Bank at 275 Third St.
“Please come watch the muralist at work and enjoy the process of creation as the mural unfolds,” urged Arts Los Altos member Ginny Strock.
A public installation event with the artist is scheduled during First Friday July 7. Watch for a detailed article about the new mural and the installation event in a future issue of the Town Crier.
Arts Los Altos conducts free public art walking tours of its installations during every First Friday event. Participants will see all current projects and receive information on upcoming installations and events.
Tours begin at 6 p.m. at the “Mandahlia” sculpture in front of the Assistance League at 169 State St.
To arrange a private walking tour and for more information, visit artslosaltos.org.
• Members of the Santa Clara Valley Watercolor Society are showing their mixed-media and collage-themed art in the exhibition “Watermedia Unbound,” on display through June 30 at the Los Altos main library at 13 S. San Antonio Road.
• An all-member-artist group show celebrating 50 years of the Los Altos location of Gallery 9 is scheduled through June 25.
Gallery 9 is located at 143 Main St., Los Altos. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
• A new Viewpoints Gallery exhibition, “Modern Landscapes” by painter Karen White, is set to run through July 3. “Meet the Artist” dates are scheduled 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17 and 24.
Viewpoints Gallery is located at 315 State St., Los Altos. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments