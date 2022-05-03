The nonprofit Arts Los Altos is scheduled to unveil an immersive art experience featuring augmented reality 7:30-9 p.m. Friday at the Paseo adjacent to Akane restaurant, 250 Third St., in downtown Los Altos.
The festivities will feature a discussion and demonstration with Liz Hickok, Phil Spitler and Victoria Heilwell, the artists of the new installations “Inflorescence” and “Luminous Waveforms.”
For more information, visit artslosaltos.org.
Gallery 9
Ragini Prasad’s work in acrylic paint and nib pens is on display at Gallery 9 in downtown Los Altos through May 29.
An opening reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Friday at the gallery, 143 Main St. An artist’s reception is scheduled 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit gallery9losaltos.com.
Viewpoints Gallery
“Scenes of the City,” featuring mixed-media works by artist Caroline McClintic, is the featured exhibition at Viewpoints Gallery in downtown Los Altos through May 29.
Receptions for the artist are scheduled 5-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 at the gallery, 315 State St.
For more information, visit viewpointsgallery.com.