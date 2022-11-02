bakker

Artist Debbie Bakker’s work, above, is on display at Viewpoints Gallery in Los Altos.

 Courtesy of Viewpoints Gallery

The Palo Alto Art Center Community Gallery is showcasing paintings by Los Altos residents Paula Tuerk and Eric Greenhut in a new plein art painting exhibition that runs through Dec. 17.

A reception for the artists is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the gallery.

