The Palo Alto Art Center Community Gallery is showcasing paintings by Los Altos residents Paula Tuerk and Eric Greenhut in a new plein art painting exhibition that runs through Dec. 17.
A reception for the artists is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the gallery.
The exhibition features 40 paintings, including a combination of media and plein air subjects by 20 artists.
The Palo Alto Art Center is located at 1313 Newell Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, call (650) 329-2366.
Viewpoints Gallery
“Under the Rainbow,” the latest Viewpoints Gallery exhibition by Debbie Bakker, runs through Nov. 27.
A reception for the artist is set for 5-8 p.m. Friday. “Meet the Artist” events are slated 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 27.
The award-winning watercolorist explores her favorite florals through a prismatic explosion of rainbow colors. Bakker’s paintings showcase new materials that allow framing without glass, for a modern look bringing color and detail closer to viewers.
“The exploration of colors fractured through a prism helps us see flowers through a whole new lens,” Bakker said. “When I stop and look at flowers, I am filled with wonder and joy. I aspire to capture that feeling with the emotional promise of hope and joy through the rainbow.”
Viewpoints Gallery is located at 315 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Gallery 9
Artist Naomi Mindelzun is exhibiting her mixed-media work at Gallery 9 in Los Altos through Nov. 27.
A reception for the artist is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the gallery.
“All of my work is from my imagination,” Mindelzun said. “Because of my passion and concern for the environment, most of the proceeds from the show will be donated to environmental causes.”
Gallery 9 is located at 143 Main St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
