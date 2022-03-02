Local artist Robert Schick’s exhibition “The Art of Living History” remains on display through March 14 at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.
The exhibition showcases a body of work that records the transformation that Santa Clara Valley underwent in front of the artist’s eyes. During his childhood, Schick appreciated the valley’s local landmarks: its orchards, farms, community venues and indigenous flora and fauna.
Schick has scheduled public events to complement the exhibition, including one held Feb. 4 at town hall where he shared stories about his 70 works on display.
“This is the largest display of my 24-year-long project to visually document local historic and agricultural and cultural landmarks of Santa Clara County,” said the longtime Mountain View resident.
For more information, visit robertcschick.com.
Library showcases nature artwork
Paintings, prints and an outdoor large-scale photographic installation celebrating nature by artist Sukey Bryan are on display through March 30 at the Los Altos main library.
The exhibition features large oil paintings and prints of different ecosystems, including Alaskan glaciers, snow, ocean water, freshwater falls and ponds. Bryan explores the way earth forces move and change elements, in particular, water.
Bryan participated in the Rotary Club’s Los Altos Bears project last summer, painting “Field Guide Bear.” Her work is currently on display in the installation “Sea-going” at Christ Episcopal Church in Los Altos.
The Los Altos main library is located at 13 S. San Antonio Road.
For hours and more information, visit sccl.org/losaltos.
Gallery 9 features ‘Trees’ in March
Roy Harrington’s photographs are featured in “Trees – Nature’s Art,” the latest exhibition at Gallery 9 in downtown Los Altos. “Trees” runs through March 27.
A reception for the artist is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Friday at the gallery.
The exhibition features Harrington’s images of trees from all over the world taken over many years.
Gallery 9 is located at 143 Main St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For more information on the artist, visit Harrington.com.
For more information on Gallery 9, visit gallery9losaltos.com.
Viewpoints displays watermedia landscapes
Artist Karen White celebrates “California Colorways” in her March show at Viewpoints Gallery in downtown Los Altos.
Her exhibition of “modern oil paintings” depicting experiences in Bay Area open spaces runs through March 27.
A reception for the artist is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Friday at the gallery.
White’s artwork is painted outdoors or from small color studies, emphasizing strong design and her signature vibrant color.
“Painting allows me to explore land, city or the figure – through a modern lens,” the artist said in a statement. “While painting outdoors or in the studio, I am transported to a place of design, color and texture that carries me right through to the finished work.”
Viewpoints Gallery is located at 315 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
For more information, visit viewpointsgallery.com.
To submit items to “Local Arts Roundup,” email bruceb@latc.com.