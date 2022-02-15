Local artist Robert Schick’s exhibition “The Art of Living History” remains on display through March at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.
The exhibition showcases a body of work that records the transformation that Santa Clara Valley underwent in front of the artist’s eyes. During his childhood, Schick appreciated the valley’s local landmarks: its orchards, farms, community venues and indigenous flora and fauna.
Schick has scheduled public events to complement the exhibition, including one held Feb. 4 at town hall where he shared stories about his 70 works on display.
“This is the largest display of my 24-year-long project to visually document local historic and agricultural and cultural landmarks of Santa Clara County,” said the longtime Mountain View resident.
For more information, visit robertschick.com.
Gallery 9 goes with the ‘Flow’
“Flow,” a collection of works from watercolorist Mami Weber, is on display through Feb. 27 at Gallery 9 in downtown Los Altos.
For the art on display, Weber worked exclusively with watercolor characteristics. She said she was attracted to the freedom, transparency and “profound naturalness” that watercolor provides. Her goal has been to seek out nature in all of its forms and focus on the purity of shapes with the complexity of living color. The works presented in the exhibition all take advantage of the natural flow of water, paint and paper to bring out the beauty of shapes and colors created by life all around.
Gallery 9 is located at 143 Main St. Hours are 11 am. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit gallery9losaltos.com.
Viewpoints displays watermedia landscapes
Artist Annie Haines’ watermedia landscapes are on display through Feb. 27 at Viewpoints Gallery in downtown Los Altos.
Her exhibition is titled “The Land Knows You,” a reference to author Robin Wall Kimmerer and the quote, “The land knows you, even when you are lost.” Haines said it captures “the deep connection” she feels while painting on location surrounded by the natural beauty of California.
Viewpoints Gallery is located at 315 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
For more information, visit viewpointsgallery.com.
LA main library hosts art exhibition
The work of acrylic painter Ranjani Rajapaksa is showcased in the exhibition “An Appreciation of Natural Beauty,” on display through Feb. 28 at the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.
For more information on the artist, email Rrajapaksa.art@gmail.com or find her on Instagram at @Rrajapaksa.art.
To submit items to “Local Arts Roundup,” email bruceb@latc.com.