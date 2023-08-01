08_02_23_COMM_rotaryartist_mclean.jpg

Stephanie Maclean showcases her talents at this year’s art show.

 Courtesy of Rotary Club of Los Altos

Los Altos artist Stephanie Maclean is set to show her colorful abstract paintings of California’s landscapes and seascapes at the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ annual Fine Art in the Park open-air show, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13 in Lincoln Park in Los Altos.

Maclean’s inspirations include masters of form and color throughout art history, such as Sandro Botticelli, Paul Gauguin and Henri Matisse. She is also inspired by modern master artists, including Richard Diebenkorn, David Hockney and Wayne Thiebaud, all of whom combine graphical, abstract elements with representational work.

