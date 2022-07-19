Most people who live in Silicon Valley have seen art by Jan Davis, a first-time participant in this year’s Fine Art in the Park, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Los Altos.
Those who used Apple’s early products saw Davis’ work in packaging and promotions. More recently, they may have seen her interactive signage in the “Transforming the Land” exhibition at the Los Altos History Museum. At Fine Art in the Park, she plans to show her richly textured prints.
The two-day open-air art show is scheduled Aug. 13 and 14 in Lincoln Park, along University Avenue.
Davis started making money from art at a young age. She gave private art lessons to help pay for her horse’s upkeep when she was a Los Altos High School student. The homegrown resident worked in Silicon Valley for decades as a graphic designer, with clients including Cisco Systems and Intuit, as well as the city of Los Altos, GreenTown Los Altos and the Westwind Riding Institute.
Davis never gave up her fine-arts work and made the conscious decision several years ago to step back from her marketing communications design business to spend more time on printmaking.
Her printmaking studio takes up most of the garage in her Los Altos home, where she and her husband raised their children. Davis incorporates multiple printmaking techniques such as collagraphs and silkscreen to create rich textures and depth. Each piece is unique. It’s hard to tell that such very different art pieces started from the same base plate. Colors – more muted than bright – and mixed media are used to striking effect. She creates work with high energy and interest, using contrast, shape, texture and varied scale.
The prints draw the observer in. Shapes and colors look familiar, but they are presented in an unexpected way. Davis’ abstract forms are inspired both by nature and by urban experiences. Sometimes the combination of natural and urban is subtle, like a curved organic shape near bold straight lines. In other work, the combination is more direct – a scattering of lily pads against a reflection of an urban building.
Davis’ presence in the fine-arts world has grown as her body of work developed. The California Society of Printmakers, which promotes fine-art contemporary printmaking, recently accepted her as a member. In 2020, she was invited to become a resident artist member at The Gallery House in Palo Alto. Davis also participates in Silicon Valley Open Studios.
Davis said she applied to Fine Art in the Park for the first time because of the event’s quality and visibility. She enjoys talking to people about art and sharing her innovative printmaking process.
Fine Art in the Park will feature fine art and works of 150 juried artists. The event is the major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Los Altos. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable projects and organizations locally and around the world. Davis will be under the trees in Booth 231.
For a preview of participating artists’ work and more information, visit rotaryartshow.com.
Susie Mielke is a member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos.
