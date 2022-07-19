fine art

Los Altos artist Jan Davis will be a first-time participant at this year’s Fine Art in the Park Aug. 13 and 14.

 Courtesy of Patricia Rohrs

Most people who live in Silicon Valley have seen art by Jan Davis, a first-time participant in this year’s Fine Art in the Park, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Los Altos.

Those who used Apple’s early products saw Davis’ work in packaging and promotions. More recently, they may have seen her interactive signage in the “Transforming the Land” exhibition at the Los Altos History Museum. At Fine Art in the Park, she plans to show her richly textured prints.

