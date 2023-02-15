Local actors/singers Steve Gill and Alex Perez are scheduled to perform “Simply Sinatra: The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Singer,” a one-hour bio-concert of the life and music of Frank Sinatra, 7:30 p.m. March 4 in Menlo School’s Martin Family Hall. The event was initially planned for January but canceled due to illness.
Gill, a longtime Los Altos resident, has performed professionally with American Musical Theatre, TheatreWorks, San Jose Stage and West Bay Opera.
Perez, a Palo Alto resident, has worked professionally as an actor, director and choreographer throughout the Bay Area, including at TheatreWorks, San Jose Stage and Broadway by the Bay, as well as at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego.
Both Gill and Perez directed theater at Menlo School.
The requested donation is $20. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Proceeds will support Lighthouse for the Blind’s Enchanted Hills Camp.
Menlo School is located at 50 Valparaiso Ave., Atherton.
To RSVP and for more information, email Nancy Gill at gillnancyg@gmail.com or call (650) 948-4648 and indicate numbers attending and contact information.
