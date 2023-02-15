Local actors/singers Steve Gill and Alex Perez are scheduled to perform “Simply Sinatra: The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Singer,” a one-hour bio-concert of the life and music of Frank Sinatra, 7:30 p.m. March 4 in Menlo School’s Martin Family Hall. The event was initially planned for January but canceled due to illness.

Gill, a longtime Los Altos resident, has performed professionally with American Musical Theatre, TheatreWorks, San Jose Stage and West Bay Opera.

