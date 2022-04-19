Four members of local branches of the American Association of University Women participated in Lobby Day April 12, promoting AAUW’s top-priority legislation for the current State Assembly session.
The AAUW members met via Zoom with Ellen Green, legislative assistant in the office of Assemblymember Marc Berman, who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View.
Claire Noonan of the Los Altos/Mountain View AAUW introduced the organization’s mission to Green and related some of the highlights of LA/MV branch activities. Jodi Gordon of the Sunnyvale/Cupertino AAUW branch in turn related her branch’s recent activities.
Amy Hom of the LA/MV branch asked Green to thank Berman for his support of Assembly Bill 1968, which passed the Assembly April 7 and has moved on to the State Senate. AB 1968, designed to assist the 13% of students who report having experienced sexual assault on campus, asks that every UC and CSU campus set up a website that clarifies and standardizes steps a survivor should take immediately following a sexual assault. Support for Title IX requirements for student safety is among AAUW’s top priorities.
Green advised the group that this bill was passed by consent, with no opposition, and she would expect easy passage in the State Senate also.
Allyson Johnson of the LA/MV branch discussed AB 1666, a bill co-sponsored by AAUW-California that would prohibit California courts from hearing lawsuits brought by civil plaintiffs under the Texas statute that encourages private citizens to sue anyone who performs or aids someone in receiving an abortion. AB 1666 seeks to protect medical personnel and other entities in California who may offer help to women seeking an abortion who live in Texas or other states where similar statutes may be enacted. Freedom of reproductive choice is another of AAUW’s prime missions.
Green noted that Berman is a strong supporter of reproductive rights and said she would flag the bill for follow-up.
Gordon discussed AB 92, a bill also co-sponsored by AAUW-California that would waive family fees for child care through October, requiring an allocation of $187 million in the 2022-2023 budget. Berman supported the bill as it appeared on the Assembly floor and will follow it when it exits from committee, where it will likely undergo some amendment.
Two other bills authored by Berman are among the top 30 priorities for AAUW-California this session:
• AB 2815 would require ballot drop-off boxes on CSU campuses, as well as UC campuses upon request.
• AB 2881 would support students with dependent children who are enrolled in CSUs, UCs and California Community Colleges, including offering priority registration and information on CalFresh and other relevant government benefits and programs.
Green thanked the AAUW representatives for their work to support their key issues. She said that with so many bills being brought to the Assembly, it is helpful to have a heads-up from constituents about bills they think are particularly important. She asked the group to continue to be involved and in contact with their representatives.
For more information on the local AAUW, visit lamv-ca.aauw.net.