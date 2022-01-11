The Santa Clara County Library District recently updated its library card designs with an aim to inspire patrons to “Create, Dream and Discover” unlimited possibilities.
The designs include a lightbulb, a cloud and a magnifying glass on the front, where patrons can draw or write to personalize their card. SCCLD library cards are valid at the county’s eight library locations, its bookmobiles and its Online Library 24/7.
Residents may get a library card or replace theirs with one of the new designs. Those who visit the library for a new card will receive a gift, while supplies last.
For more information, visit sccld.org.