The Santa Clara County Library District, which includes the Los Altos and Woodland branches, has launched its free summer reading program, “Find Your Voice.”

Throughout July, SCCLD libraries will be hosting a lineup of programs for children, teens and adults, featuring performances, arts and crafts, book clubs, speakers and more.

