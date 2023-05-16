Lamplighters Music Theatre’s “By Georges! A Day in the Life of the Legendary Chevalier de Saint Georges” comes to the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts this weekend.
The book by James D. Sasser and music by Charles Vincent Burwell reimagines a day in the life of Chevalier de Saint Georges, a man with several talents. His achievements include composer, violin prodigy and the commander of the first all-Black Legion.
