For two and a half months, Sharvari Dixit of Los Altos Hills had been watching a water leak at the end of her driveway grow progressively worse.
She noticed the leak began shortly after California Water Service Co. crews did work on her street off Okeefe Lane. In June, she reached out to Cal Water about the leak. Dixit received a response from a Cal Water representative June 17. The rep promised to send someone out to investigate and determine whether repairs were needed. When she didn’t hear back, she emailed again Aug. 2. By last week, the leak had increased to a bubbling spout, with a long trail of water streaming down her street.
Dixit called the Town Crier Aug. 3 with her problem. The Town Crier got in touch with Yvonne Kingman, director of corporate communications at Cal Water, who said she would look into it.
“Our crews were waiting to borrow a vac truck from a nearby Cal Water district, since our local truck was being worked on, in order to prevent jack-hammering up her driveway,” Kingman said of the delay.
Within hours, Cal Water dispatched a crew to Dixit’s street and workers repaired the leak.
“Our Los Altos team is great,” Kingman said. “We’ve historically prioritized leak calls based on severity and with other operational matters, but with the drought worsening, we are elevating even smaller leaks and issues.”
“Two and half months of pleading and one call from the Town Crier (resulted in success),” Dixit told the Town Crier. “I am so happy the crew is here.”
However, she said the experience of wasted water was “very sad indeed. What I found most was how equally concerned all the neighbors and people who walked by were. They left notes in my mailbox saying, ‘Please do something about this leaking water.’ And when I ... told them what was happening, they offered to and called Cal Water as well. I called regularly and made them write notes on my call and referred to the notes when I called again. My neighbors called frequently, even regularly, but we were all told that they are aware of the leak and that they would repair it when they had time. They told me this was a tiny leak and they had much bigger problems to fix. But two and half months of a time leak means lots of water down the drain.”
