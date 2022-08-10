waterleak

Water trickles down the gutter in front of Sharvari Dixit’s driveway in Los Altos Hills last week. Cal Water crews repaired a water leak after a call from the local media.

 Courtesy of Sharvari Dixit

For two and a half months, Sharvari Dixit of Los Altos Hills had been watching a water leak at the end of her driveway grow progressively worse.

She noticed the leak began shortly after California Water Service Co. crews did work on her street off Okeefe Lane. In June, she reached out to Cal Water about the leak. Dixit received a response from a Cal Water representative June 17. The rep promised to send someone out to investigate and determine whether repairs were needed. When she didn’t hear back, she emailed again Aug. 2. By last week, the leak had increased to a bubbling spout, with a long trail of water streaming down her street.

