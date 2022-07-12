The procession at the 11th annual Fourth of July parade in Los Altos Hills featured Mayor George Tyson and former Councilmember Roger Spreen riding in a “useless car bike,” right. Councilmember Lisa Schmidt’s son, Eric Schmidt, engineered the car bike from the body of a 1971 Volkswagen Beetle. According to Sarah Robustelli, senior community services supervisor for the town, parade attendance was consistent with pre-COVID numbers. A young participant in the second photo enjoys the event.
LAH celebrates with July 4 parade
- First Photo by Errin Simko/Special to the Town Crier; second photo courtesy of Sarah Robustelli
