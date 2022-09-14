volunteers

Los Altos History Museum honorees and the committees they serve on include, from left: Kristen Fuller, Public Relations; Jan Thomas, Membership; Ed Taft, Finance and IT; Mary Kuperman, Store; Marilyn Henderson, Docents; Diane Simmons, Exhibits; Pilar Parducci, Volunteer of the Year; Peggy Davis, Volunteer Development; Dave Mahler, Garden; Patti White, Oral History; Dick Liewer, Education; Jane Packard, Orchard Commons; and Gary Hedden, Newsletter. Not pictured: Molly Anderson, Collections; Sharon Barkoff, Smith House; Kelly Davis, Fundraising; Harry Guy, Facilities; Cliff Olson, Demographics; and Lori Tuttle, Hospitality.

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

The Los Altos History Museum honored its volunteers recently, awarding certificates and gifts at a ceremony in the garden courtyard.

The heads of 18 committees nominated an outstanding volunteer to receive the recognition for the year, with a special award naming Pilar Parducci as Volunteer of the Year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.