The Los Altos History Museum honored its volunteers recently, awarding certificates and gifts at a ceremony in the garden courtyard.
The heads of 18 committees nominated an outstanding volunteer to receive the recognition for the year, with a special award naming Pilar Parducci as Volunteer of the Year.
Parducci was singled out for her organizational skills on the Oral History and Nominating committees, as well as her creative abilities planning and overseeing decorations for two of the museum’s fundraisers, including this year’s “Dancing through the Decades” event, which saw the museum’s courtyard transformed into a 1920s Great Gatsby-style palace.
“As a local institution, we depend on local volunteers to make the magic happen,” said Elisabeth Ward, the museum’s executive director. “Our over 200 active volunteers have fun and support one another. With the new Permanent Exhibition opening in 2023, we hope more volunteers will join our ranks to help welcome visitors to this multimedia experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments