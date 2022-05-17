Gordon Deeg is scheduled to discuss growing bonsai at the Garden Club of Los Altos meeting 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave.
Deeg will bring several blooming azaleas and share information on the care and feeding of azaleas as bonsai. He will take questions about bonsai from attendees.
Deeg is well-known to bonsai practitioners in the Bay Area. He is a member of Kusamura (Palo Alto), Sei Boku (San Mateo) and Bay Area Satsuki Aikokai. He is also a key player at the Bonsai Garden at Lake Merritt. Deeg is a longtime teacher of bonsai and has a collection at his home in Palo Alto.
For more information on Deeg and bonsai, visit kusamurabonsai.org/articles.
For Garden Club of Los Altos membership details, email GCLAmembership@gmail.com.
For more information on the club and its activities, visit thegardencluboflosaltos.org.
