Marge and Jim Shiveley of Los Altos have devoted the past 20 years to finding a cure for spinal muscular atrophy, a disease affecting the central nervous system that is the No. 1 genetic cause of death in infants.
The Shively’s granddaughter, Jessica, was diagnosed with SMA at three months old in 2002. She died three years later. The couple and their daughter, Linda, Jessica’s mother, have since committed their time and energy to raising funds for research efforts, launching the signature local fundraiser, the NorCal Walk-n-Roll for SMA. This year’s event is scheduled 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area in El Sobrante.
When Linda started the Walk for SMA event in 2003, there were no treatments for SMA. Today, with decades of donations, there are three U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments and approximately 20 other treatments in the drug pipeline.
“We are so grateful for your support in the past and hope you will continue to help us financially again this year,” the Shiveleys said in a press release. “We are so close to finding a cure.”
Their cumulative goal is to raise $1.25 million, with all proceeds directed to Cure SMA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating SMA.
Their efforts honor the memory of Jessica.
“Jessica died nine days before her fourth birthday, having brought joy to all who knew her,” the couple said. “She was extremely happy and intelligent. She enjoyed the independence of moving around in her power chair and was an excellent driver. She had many friends in playgroups and school, loved her family, books, music, nature and any new adventure.”
To donate to the cause and for more information, visit walk.CureSMA.org/norcal.
