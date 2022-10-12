polls

More than 90 participants in the Sept. 28 virtual Los Altos City Council candidates forum were asked to weigh in on questions with real-time results displayed.

The three Los Altos City Council hopefuls stated their cases in a lively candidate forum – a forum marked by occasional sniping and even a few revelations.

The Sept. 28 forum, hosted by 10 local nonprofit groups, put incumbents Neysa Fligor and Mayor Anita Enander and challenger Pete Dailey through a series of questions posed by the groups. Discussion touched on a range of issues, from affordable housing and the city’s housing element to support of business districts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.