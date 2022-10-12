The three Los Altos City Council hopefuls stated their cases in a lively candidate forum – a forum marked by occasional sniping and even a few revelations.
The Sept. 28 forum, hosted by 10 local nonprofit groups, put incumbents Neysa Fligor and Mayor Anita Enander and challenger Pete Dailey through a series of questions posed by the groups. Discussion touched on a range of issues, from affordable housing and the city’s housing element to support of business districts.
At the beginning of the virtual event, the candidates laid out thier platforms.
Dailey, with his tech management background, described years of work in the field “reaching out to diverse stakeholders and bringing people to the table to find common ground.” His hot-button issues are environmental sustainability “without creating untenable burdens on residents” and getting city finances “back on track – no more unnecessary spending of millions of tax dollars on legal fees that could have been avoided.”
Enander, seeking her second term, said she is “committed to having our city run better.” She praised the council’s selection of City Manager Gabriel Engeland and cited his effectiveness at ironing out budget issues.
“I want to make sure we maintain that financial discipline and put public safety and resident services first,” she said.
She added that her years of city experience on land-use issues makes her “uniquely qualified” to help the city renew its housing element with the state. A housing element, part of the general plan, lays out a strategy for meeting housing needs over an eight-year period.
Incumbent Fligor said she “played a key role in moving several initiatives forward” during her four years in office. She cited the opening of the community center, approval of the first all-affordable housing project at 330 Distel Circle, creation of a permanent parklet program for downtown restaurants and increased funding for Safe Routes to School improvements benefiting cyclists and pedestrians.
“We need the right leaders on council to ensure we increase affordable homes, effectively and honestly engage with residents, support our business districts, address the climate crisis, make it safer for kids to walk and bike, fix our aging facilities, support staff and continue to be fiscally responsible. My record shows I am that leader,” she said.
Competing approaches
The race for two open seats on the five-member council in the Nov. 8 election underlines a difference in ideologies: Dailey and Fligor’s progressive approach – both are in favor of special projects like a downtown theater – and Enander’s more conservative sensibilities, focusing on smooth-running city operations and meeting the need for a new police station.
The forum, attended by approximately 90 viewers, included several mild attacks from Dailey against Enander.
A question about support of a permanent parklet program for downtown restaurants spurred controversy over Enander’s vote on the program. Although expressing support for the parklet program, Dailey claimed she voted against it last November. Enander clarified that she voted against the permanent program, wanting a one-year extension of the program to work out potential problems. As an example, she said rats have been spotted in the outdoor dining areas.
He challenged Enander again over her support of Roe v. Wade, saying that the mayor had received an endorsement from the Silicon Valley Association of Republican Women. Dailey said the group was against Proposition 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot, which aims to protect abortion rights. Enander reiterated that she supported a woman’s right to choose and had no connection with the group. An SVARW representative said the group makes endorsements regardless of a candidate’s permission or participation.
Dailey criticized the council for micromanaging at times, weighing in on legal and architectural issues best left to experts. He noted that former finance director John Furtado said in his exit interview that he was leaving due to council overreach that interfered with his job. City employees’ personnel information is usually kept private, but Dailey noted that Furtado’s comments were made public.
“Finance commissioner Gary Kalbach, who conducted Mr. Furtado’s exit interview, made public comments at a council meeting to that effect,” Dailey said in an email. “I also spoke with Gary myself, and with the city manager to confirm.”
Real-time polling
The event also included real-time polls for viewers. Among the questions and responses: Which is the most important to you as you vote for city council? (Housing, 32.6%); How would you rate the work of the city council? (Adequate job, 52.2%); and How do you feel about the downtown parklets? (They are great, 69.6%).
Moderating the event was former Mountain View City Councilmember Mike Kasperzak. Questioners included staff members of the Town Crier, the Los Altos High School Talon, the Midpeninsula Post and the Mountain View High School Oracle newspapers.
Forum co-sponsors included the American Association of University Women of Los Altos-Mountain View, the Center for Age-Friendly Excellence, GreenTown Los Altos, the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce, the Los Altos Community Coalition, Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, Los Altos Forward, the Town Crier, the Los Altos Women’s Caucus and the Midpeninsula Post.
To view a recording of the event, visit the Los Altos Community Coalition YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/laccyoutube.
