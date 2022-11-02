The three candidates competing for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council in Tuesday’s election agreed to participate in a series of Q&As with the Town Crier highlighting key issues that may affect the city as they take the dais. This week, incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor and challenger Pete Dailey responded to a question about racial segregation and the equity imbalance in Los Altos.
Q: The recently published Bay Area Equity Atlas found that “one in 10 neighborhoods in the region are highly segregated areas of largely White wealth.” While Los Altos didn’t rank in the top 20 most segregated neighborhoods in the Bay Area, it has no Black households with less than $35,000 annual income and 551 White households with $200,000 or greater annual income (and a total of 1,716 households). The most comprehensive analysis of segregation in the region by the Othering and Belonging Institute “shows that racial segregation is as severe or worse today than it was a generation ago, despite an end to the explicit government-led practices that created and upheld it.” If elected to the Los Altos City Council, what would you do to address this?
