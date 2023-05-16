Whether it barks, meows, clucks or bleats, almost everyone loves their pet.
Whether it barks, meows, clucks or bleats, almost everyone loves their pet.
And at the 76th Los Altos Kiwanis Pet Parade, scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Los Altos, local residents can show off their pets to the entire community.
“There’s been 75 Pet Parades, and I’ve been to 55,” said Art Carmichael, one of the directors of the Los Altos Kiwanis Club and former mayor of Los Altos who served in 1978-1979.
Carmichael has been part of the Kiwanis Club since 1967 and usually drives a vintage 1947 fire truck in the parade. This year, however, he’ll be attending his granddaughter’s college graduation ceremony.
Save for the fire truck, attendees can expect the Pet Parade to remain the same as in prior years, according to JW Smith, president-elect of the Los Altos Kiwanis Club and organizer of this year’s event.
“One of the great things is seeing all of the kids trying to show off their pets, whether that’s a cat, turtle or chicken,” said Smith, who has two huskies of his own.
While Smith can’t say for certain which pets can be expected at this year’s parade, there is one animal that won’t be present – horses.
Robert Henely, president of Los Altos Kiwanis and owner of a golden retriever, said the city hasn’t allowed horses in the parade for years because of the extensive clean up that delays the reopening of the streets in downtown Los Altos.
In addition to seeing a variety of pets, parade-goers can expect to hear music from the Ye Olde Towne Band, a community band sponsored in part by the city of Los Altos and the Los Altos Kiwanis Club.
Smith anticipates a few hundred participants in this year’s parade, and he “can’t even begin to estimate the turnout for people watching.”
“We have stuffed animals that kids bring, but we also have people who will bring a little red wagon, and they bring their goldfish bowl in it,” Henely said. “Any type of pet that you can imagine, people do bring. I would say the vast majority are dogs, but that doesn’t prevent people from bringing an occasional goat or something.”
To register to march in this year’s Kiwanis Pet Parade, visit losaltoskiwanis.org/Page/21428.
For questions about the parade, call (650) 735-1552 or email info@losaltoskiwanis.org.
