05_17_23_COMM_PetParade2022_1_.jpg

A girl and her dog participate in last year’s Kiwanis Pet Parade.

 S.M. Lieu/Special to the Town Crier

Whether it barks, meows, clucks or bleats, almost everyone loves their pet.

And at the 76th Los Altos Kiwanis Pet Parade, scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Los Altos, local residents can show off their pets to the entire community.

05_17_23_COMM_PetParade1980s_.jpg

In this scene from a Los Altos Kiwanis Pet Parade from the 1980s, a boy pulls a homemade fire truck with a dalmatian walking alonside it. The parade is now in its 76th year.

