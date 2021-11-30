• Mission: The MERIT (Making Education Relevant through Innovative Teaching) program has been the Krause Center for Innovation’s premier professional learning opportunity since 2001. Housed at Foothill College, the research-based, educator development initiative is designed to help teachers bolster their curricula with new teaching methodologies. A series of technology-enhanced learning activities and guest instructors aim to motivate, challenge and inspire the diverse learners and leaders of the future.
The MERIT program is a yearlong training that starts each spring, includes a two-week intensive summer institute, continues with follow-up classes in the fall and winter quarters and culminates in a graduation and optional project the following spring.
The program serves teachers or educational leaders who want to bring what they do to a new level, working with other educators to focus on technology’s possibilities with creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.
• 2021 update: The program has been recruiting educators from a variety of backgrounds and skills sets across the state, including veteran, pre-service and new teachers.
Participants are eligible to receive a California Certificate of Achievement as an Education Technology Specialist, as well as earn 12 Foothill College continuing education quarter units.
Participants are provided instructional materials that include the Oculus 2 VR headset to build experience with virtual-reality integration in classroom learning and the Blue Snowball Classic studio-quality USB microphone to encourage recording classroom podcasts.
Although the MERIT program’s focus is the Bay Area, program leaders are looking to extend to other urban and rural underserved communities throughout the state in the upcoming year.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: Donations from the Holiday Fund enable KCI to provide teacher scholarships for the MERIT program. Without financial assistance from donors and grants, educators and school districts are not able to fund such professional development opportunities.
KCI MERIT program
Location: Foothill College, 12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills
Founded: 2001
Annual budget: $100,000
Staff: 2 full-time, 7 part-time staff
Information: krauseinnovationcenter.org/programs/merit