The KCI MERIT program is a yearlong training that starts each spring and includes a two-week intensive summer institute, continues with follow-up classes in the fall and winter quarters and culminates in a graduation and project session the following spring.

• Mission: The MERIT (Making Education Relevant through Innovative Teaching) program has been the Krause Center for Innovation’s premier professional learning opportunity for more than two decades. Housed at Foothill College, the research-based educator development initiative is designed to help teachers bolster their curricula with new teaching methodologies. A series of technology-enhanced learning activities and guest instructors aim to motivate, challenge and inspire the diverse learners and leaders of the future.

