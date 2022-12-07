• Mission: The MERIT (Making Education Relevant through Innovative Teaching) program has been the Krause Center for Innovation’s premier professional learning opportunity for more than two decades. Housed at Foothill College, the research-based educator development initiative is designed to help teachers bolster their curricula with new teaching methodologies. A series of technology-enhanced learning activities and guest instructors aim to motivate, challenge and inspire the diverse learners and leaders of the future.
The MERIT program is a yearlong training that starts each spring and includes a two-week intensive summer institute, continues with follow-up classes in the fall and winter quarters and culminates in a graduation and project session the following spring.
• 2022 update: The MERIT program expanded to reach educators throughout the state in person for the first time this year by hosting sessions in both Northern and Southern California. Participants met at Foothill College and at the Covina School District in Los Angeles. The two groups were connected via video call, taking advantage of the cutting-edge technology in KCI’s new hy-flex classroom. Sessions were held at both locations in person for several days, then virtually over Zoom and in the metaverse via virtual-reality headsets for several days, and concluding with more in-person learning and celebrations. It was an ambitious and innovative educational experiment that pushed the limits of digital collaboration.
Upon completion of the program, participants are eligible to receive a California Certificate of Achievement as an Education Technology Specialist as well as earn 12 Foothill College continuing education quarter units.
To support ongoing learning and practice, participants receive innovative instructional materials. The 2022 cohort received a Quest 2 VR headset to build experience with virtual-reality integration in classroom learning, along with a Blue Snowball Classic studio-quality USB microphone to encourage recording classroom podcasts.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: Donations from the Holiday Fund enable KCI to provide teacher scholarships for the MERIT program. Without financial assistance from donors and grants, educators and school districts are not able to fund exceptional professional learning opportunities like MERIT.
KCI MERIT program
Location: Foothill College, 12345 S. El Monte Road, Los Altos Hills
Staff: 1 director, 1 assistant director and 7 part-time staff
