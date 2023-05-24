The nonprofit Justice Vanguard, led by two Los Altos High School graduates, is scheduled to host a free viewing of the animated movie “Soul” 6:45-9 p.m. Thursday at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Justice Vanguard president Kenan Moos, who co-founded the organization in 2020 with Kiyoshi Taylor, said the aim is to sponsor community events that educate people about systemic racism and social justice.
“We started this group with the goal of ‘We don’t want to be back here, as in any of the same places, in five years,’” Moos said. “A lot of the issues that we went through, a lot of the things that often happen in society, are due to the fact that our schools don’t teach you.”
Even with the addition of classes such as ethnic studies, which will be taught at high schools for only a year, important information is missing, like breaking down bias and representation, Moos said.
With each Justice Vanguard event, Moos said the motives are to continue making change and to build community, as well as provide education.
“With every single one of them, it’s not just, ‘Let’s have fun,’ it’s, ‘Let’s have fun with a purpose,’” Moos added. “With our Juneteenth Festival, it’s a huge amount of fun with performers, DJs, music, food and dancing, but there’s also education booths and partner organizations out there.”
In addition to the annual Juneteenth Festival, the organization hosts a movie night one Thursday each month. Moos said the goal is to give people a way to be involved in the community, because not everyone can come to the Juneteenth celebration, as it is only once a year.
“We were looking at what things we could do that are repeated throughout the year,” he said. “I feel like there’s already so many book clubs and book lists that people often have their little groups for. With a movie program, we can have conversations about what things were real, what things were changed, why they were changed, and then also connect to people’s everyday lives.”
Justice Vanguard has partnered with the city of Los Altos to host its monthly movie nights at the community center since last year. Screenings range from family-friendly movies such as “Soul” and “Hidden Figures” to more adult-themed films like “Detroit,” which was shown last month.
“Some of these (movies) are for children to have a space and come watch a fun movie, then talk about what they think from this movie,” Moos said. “I think people underestimate how much children, and people in the community, are actually aware of the stuff that goes on. We want to be able to have a safe space where we allow them to contribute (and learn) what their connections were, where they might see (them) occurring in their daily life, or questions they have.”
Free popcorn, drinks and possibly pizza will be provided at this month’s event, Moos said.
