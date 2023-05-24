05_24_23_COMM_JusticeVanguardMovieNight_CourtesyOfKenanMoos.jpg

Justice Vanguard kicks off a series of movie nights with Thursday’s screening of the animated movie “Soul” at the Los Altos Community Center. A previous movie night, above, draws a crowd.

 Courtesy of Kenan Moos

The nonprofit Justice Vanguard, led by two Los Altos High School graduates, is scheduled to host a free viewing of the animated movie “Soul” 6:45-9 p.m. Thursday at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.

Justice Vanguard president Kenan Moos, who co-founded the organization in 2020 with Kiyoshi Taylor, said the aim is to sponsor community events that educate people about systemic racism and social justice.

