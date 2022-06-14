Local racial justice organization Justice Vanguard is scheduled to host its third annual Juneteenth Festival Sunday, with JV founders saying the event will be “bigger, blacker and more beautiful” than ever. The free festivities will run noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hillview Park, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos.
Juneteenth, signed into law as a national holiday last year, commemorates the announcement of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas June 19, 1865. Although the announcement took place more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, slavery was only made illegal in Union states in the following couple of years. In the century and a half that followed, Juneteenth has become a symbolic date commemorating Black liberation in the United States.
Sunday’s event will include more art, goods, food, drinks, music, dance performances and speeches than in past years, all by local Black artisans, vendors and performers. Featured guests include Brewing With Brothas of East Palo Alto, P. Harrell Wines of Oakland and self-care brand Penrose Apothecary.
The event offers not only the chance to socialize and support Black artists and businesses, but also to learn more about Black history and the ongoing issue of racial justice in the U.S. JV founder Kenan Moos said he hopes the gathering will promote more local community engagement and offer Black Los Altos residents the opportunity to feel safe, included and celebrated.
“We want people to have better understandings of their culture and their history,” Moos said. “Black people are sometimes made to feel like they don’t belong in Los Altos, so we want to make a place where safety is a top priority.”
Every day in June leading up to Juneteenth, JV is sharing information about the history of the celebration as a part of its “19 for the 19th” series on its website and Instagram. The project will be on display in full at Sunday’s event.
Last year’s Juneteenth celebration drew 800 attendees, a large jump from the inaugural event in 2020, and Moos plans to keep that momentum going by making this the biggest one yet.
For more information, visit justicevanguard.org.
