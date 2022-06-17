Through art creation, fundraising and festivals, local commemoration of Juneteenth expanded this year. Some Bay Area events, like the Freedom Celebration in San Francisco’s historically Black Fillmore District, have thrived for decades. Others, like Justice Vanguard’s third Los Altos Juneteenth Festival, have just begun to grow.
In Mountain View, a weekend of racial justice public art on display at the Odd Fellows Lodge on Castro Street continued a mural series begun during the Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020. Local Color, a San Jose-based nonprofit supporting artists of color, co-produced the installation with SURJ at Sacred Heart, a racial justice group active in Mountain View. The art pop-up sold prints from the mural series to support their creators and raise proceeds for a variety of local anti-racist projects.
Jessica Punzalan, Local Color’s creative services manager, said the artists scheduled to do live painting throughout the day Sunday were exploring open-ended themes of liberation and equity. She noted that finding a way for non-Black allies to participate in a traditionally Black holiday – showing support and providing visibility – resonated with the similar intent of local activists and artists who had joined the racial justice protests of 2020, when the mural project first began. Alexis Macnab, one of the event organizers for SURJ, is white and said that following the lead of Local Color, an organization led by non-white women, helped craft an event intended to be inclusive but also pointedly educational for allies.
“SURJ’s mission is, largely, to organize white people to dismantle white supremacy, which is such an overwhelmingly lofty goal,” she said, noting that for white people who benefited from enslavement and sustained institutional racism, celebrating Juneteenth can include actively working to dismantle institutions and practices that continue to harm local communities of color.
Growing local traditions
First celebrated in 1866 but recognized federally only last year, Juneteenth is an American holiday with deep roots but many newly forming traditions. The holiday’s celebration of an emancipation that was long and uneven in coming – with work unfinished for Black activists and their allies – was born in Galveston June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived to end enslavement in Texas more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s initial Emancipation Proclamation.
Here are five opportunities to mark Juneteenth locally and regionally:
• Juneteenth Pop-Up Gallery, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Mountain View Odd Fellows Lodge on the corner of Castro and Villa streets. Co-hosted by Local Color and SURJ at Sacred Heart, enjoy live painting throughout the day Sunday and a closing reception 7 p.m. Sunday. Information: surjatsacredheart.org/calendar/2022/juneteenth-pop-up-gallery.
• Juneteenth Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hillview Park, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. Black artisans, vendors and performers gather at this free day of art, food, drinks, music, dance and education about Black history and racial justice in the U.S. Information: justicevanguard.org.
• San Jose Juneteenth in the Street, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday in the SoFa District at South First Street. The city’s 41st Juneteenth outdoor festival is free and includes musical headliners, food, art, goods for sale and community services. Information: sjaacsa.org.
• Juneteenth SF Freedom Celebration, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on Fillmore St. between Geary and Fulton streets. Reservations are encouraged for this long-standing free event, which includes rides, fashion, music, food and more. Information: juneteenth-sf.org.
• East Palo Alto’s Juneteenth Food & Music Festival, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1900 University Circle. Come for music, dancing, kids activities and an artisan market. Information: cityofepa.org/communityprograms/page/juneteenth-food-music-festival.
