LaDoris Hazzard Cordell, retired judge of the Superior Court of Santa Clara County, said she deplores the lack of a code of ethics for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Cordell spoke at a joint meeting of the Los Altos-Mountain View and Palo Alto branches of the American Association of University Women May 20 at Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School in Palo Alto.
“With no oversight and no means of discipline, the judges will naturally act in their own interest, because they can,” she told the groups.
Cordell also lamented the politicization of the judiciary, which she believes has resulted from the Supreme Court’s Citizens United
decision allowing the free flow of corporate money into elections at every level, including judicial elections.
“The principles that are the foundation of our legal system are among the best,” she said. “But we falter in the implementation; our legal system, conceived largely by wealthy slave-owning white men, is based on exclusion of women, the middle and lower economic class, and people of color.”
In her talk, Cordell included several fixes for the problems she sees in the judiciary, including:
• Selecting judges via a nonpartisan commission, rather than through elections.
• Exempting judges from recall initiatives except in cases where their actions clearly don’t conform with established precedent and practice.
• Imposing a code of ethics on the Supreme Court.
• Eliminating lifetime terms for federal judges.
Cordell ended her remarks on an optimistic note, saying that some of these changes are already being examined, though change will be slow. She exhorted the audience not to give up hope.
Much of Cordell’s talk centered on dramatic incidents and stories from her career on the Municipal and Superior Courts of Santa Clara County. She has collected many of the stories in a memoir, “Her Honor: My Life on the Bench … What Works, What’s Broken, and How to Change It.” Copies of the book were available at the event for purchase, and Cordell spent time after her talk signing books and answering individual questions.
For more information on the Los Altos-Mountain View AAUW, visit lamvca.aauw.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments