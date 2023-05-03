The 14th annual Big Barn Bash Gala is scheduled 4:30-7:30 p.m. May 20 at Jasper Ridge Farm at Webb Ranch, 2720 Alpine Road, Portola Valley.
The fundraiser will include live music, dinner, a silent and live auction/Fund-a-Need, as well as an opportunity to see the ranch and its animals and support JRF’s work.
JRF, a 3-acre site, was started in 2009 by former Los Altos resident Wendy Mattes, who founded the nonprofit to provide a meeting place and curriculum for people to experience the healing qualities of spending time with farm animals. The animal-assisted programs are offered free of charge.
Inspired by the comforting and therapeutic power of animals, JRF aims to provide a special experience for people in need. Serving Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, the farm offers programs for children with special needs or facing life-threatening illness, families dealing with homelessness or grief, youth struggling with mental health issues, veterans and active military – many of whom suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury – adults with disabilities and incarcerated women.
The goal of JRF programs is to connect children from local shelters, medical facilities and special-needs classrooms with gentle farm animals. Animals don’t care if you are homeless, suffering from depression, have lost your hair from cancer treatment or stutter, according to a JRF representative.
The on-site and virtual programs offer encouragement, an opportunity to interact, feed and enjoy the company of farm animals such as horses, goats, chickens and more. Each program encourages physical activity and seeks to enhance emotional and social well-being.
JRF’s programs include Horse Heroes (Veterans Administration Health Care), Horse Buddies, Wellness Buddies (mental health support) and Animals Helping Children/Adults.
“I began volunteering with Jasper Ridge Farm about six years ago,” said longtime Los Altos resident Patty Hurley. “I think of it as a little piece of heaven on earth. I always leave there feeling relaxed and very satisfied by the work we do. I have volunteered with many organizations in my adult years, but JRF is my all-time favorite. Why? Because it provides me with the chance to be involved with both special-needs children and the farm animals – a winning combination. The farm is run with the utmost integrity.”
Corie Thompson, program director at JRF and volunteer at the ranch for nearly five years, touted the program’s benefits.
“I treasure those moments when I see a client really light up with an animal, or overcome a fear of one,” she said. “It makes me say to myself, ‘This is why we do all this.’ It’s a great feeling and it never gets old.”
Thompson added that JRF has taught her a few things.
“I have learned to be patient and stay out of the way of the interaction as much as possible – I trust the animals to work their magic knowing they are better at it than us humans,” she said.
The ranch strives to enrich the lives of its clients through the comfort and unconditional acceptance that interacting with animals can provide for people and to experience the joy and healing that spending time with animals can provide, a JRF rep said.
Individual community support makes up the majority of revenue at JRF. Donations help the organization in the following ways.
• Fund food, shelter and veterinary support for the farm animals. Donations may be allocated for specific needs.
• Help veterans with PTSD or traumatic brain injury reduce anxiety and stress through therapeutic adaptive horseback riding.
• Support special-needs and underserved children through horseback riding that promotes physical activity as well as confidence and social skills.
• Provide youth who are experiencing anxiety, stress and/or depression an experience of calm, focus and mindfulness.
• Bring comfort and joy to children with life-threatening illnesses, those grieving the loss of a loved one or those living in shelters.
• Offer unconditional love and acceptance when most needed, to women who are incarcerated, youth and adults with disabilities, and seniors.
“Farm Day,” JRF’s monthly open house, is held noon to 1:30 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.
“It’s a great way for community members to see all the animals and to tour the property,” Hurley said.
For tickets and more information on the Big Barn Bash, visit jasperridgefarm.org/bash.
To donate or volunteer, visit jasperridgefarm.org.
