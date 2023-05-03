jaspar

Children bond with animals at Jasper Ridge Farm, founded by former Los Altos resident Wendy Mattes. Horses, pigs and other gentle farm animals provide therapeutic benefits to people in need, from veterans with PTSD to children suffering from anxiety and stress. The farm is hosting its Big Barn Bash Gala fundraiser May 20. 

 Courtesy of Mary G. Anderson

The 14th annual Big Barn Bash Gala is scheduled 4:30-7:30 p.m. May 20 at Jasper Ridge Farm at Webb Ranch, 2720 Alpine Road, Portola Valley.

The fundraiser will include live music, dinner, a silent and live auction/Fund-a-Need, as well as an opportunity to see the ranch and its animals and support JRF’s work.

