The Japan Society of Northern California held its 35th annual Award of Honor Gala, with Los Altos Hills resident Nobuko Saito Cleary serving as chairperson, at the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House Nov. 19.
The site of the gala was significant, as the event commemorated the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of San Francisco at the War Memorial Opera House in 1951, re-establishing relations between Japan and the Allied Powers in the wake of World War II.
Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, commended Saito Cleary in a recorded message as an example of someone who fosters Japan-U.S. relations.
Nakamitsu’s message also served as a reminder of the many countries involved in ending the war and the start of the friendship that came from the treaty.
Many Los Altos area residents attended the event, including Tom Brunner of Glaucoma Research Foundation and his wife, Wally; Vickie Grove and Chiung-Chi Chen of the Community School of Music and Arts; Elisabeth Ward of the Los Altos History Museum; and Marc Sidel of Hidden Villa. Others who supported the gala but could not attend were Marc Benioff, Jim and Becky Morgan, Tony Ley, Fusako Hoyrup and Ina Tateuchi.
Gala Award of Honor recipients were Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. and Moderna Inc., two companies involved in the fight against COVID.
The gala also featured a message from Consul General Hiroshi Kawamura of the Consulate-General of Japan in San Francisco, Japan Society of Northern California president Takahide Akiyama and an opera singer from the Adler Fellowship Program at the San Francisco Opera.
The event raises funds to support the more than 40 programs presented by the Japan Society of Northern California, with the goal of sharing business, cultural, athletic and other mutual endeavors between the U.S. and Japan.
Saito Cleary said she was “pleased and proud” the fundraiser exceeded expectations, generating $228,000.
