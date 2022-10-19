Town Crier Report
The Lively Foundation is scheduled to host its 11th annual International Dance Festival@SiliconValley Nov. 7-13.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business.
If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading.
Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your weekly print newspaper delivered, and more
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Weekly Print Edition delivered to your mailbox
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Annual Subscription
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|Senior (65+) – Monthly Subscription
|$4.50
|for 30 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Annual Subscription
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Outside Santa Clara County Monthly Subscription
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
When you don't want the printed newspaper
Less than 20¢ a day
√ Unlimited access on all devices
√ E-Edition and Newsletters
√ No paper copy – less to recycle
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|Annual Subscription
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Membership - Monthly
|$6.50
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Membership - Annual
|$75.00
|for 365 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Monthly
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Town Crier Supporter - Annual
|$120.00
|for 365 days
Activate your all-inclusive access for print subscribers:
Link your losaltosonline.com account to your print subscription here.
Your account number is your one-line street address as printed on your newspaper – use normal capitalization.
Example: 138 Main St.
When your current subscription expires later this year, you will be able to renew at losaltosonline.com/users/admin/service/purchase.
If you have any trouble accessing your account or linking your subscription, our Subscription FAQ may have the answer you need.
Contact howardb@latc.com or call him at (650) 397-5213 with any questions or to learn more.
Town Crier Report
The Lively Foundation is scheduled to host its 11th annual International Dance Festival@SiliconValley Nov. 7-13.
The festival, led by artists who are also teachers, features a week of low-cost classes and two days of free classes.
This year’s event is available solely via Zoom.
Lively Foundation founder and artistic director Leslie Friedman said that in 2020, she thought she would have to cancel the festival because of the pandemic. She had started teaching her ballet and modern dance classes over Zoom, and realized she might do the same for the festival.
“It worked,” Friedman said. “It attracted many participants from across the U.S. and from Italy, Germany, India. We all had to use whatever space was available around our own living spaces. That actually added to the fun of the classes and brought out a lot of creativity.”
Friedman taught from her kitchen, using her refrigerator handle as a barre.
The festival features two categories of classes: the Full Week of Dance Nov. 7-11 ($5 per class) and the Full Days of Dance Nov. 12 and 13 (free). All classes are mixed levels.
The Full Week of Dance offers:
• Pilates mat: 9 a.m. Nov. 7-11, with Audreyanne Delgado Covarrubias
• Line dances: 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 9, with Etta Walton
• Tap: 1 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10, with Megan Ivey Rohrbacher
• Repertory: 4 p.m. Nov. 8 and 10, with Friedman
The Full Days of Dance offer:
• Pilates mat: 9 a.m. Nov. 12, with Delgado Covarrubias
• Jazz and samba: 10:15 a.m. Nov. 12, with Annie Wilson
• Adult Ballet: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12, with Friedman
• Line dances: 1 p.m. Nov. 12, with Walton
• Tap: 2:15 p.m., Nov. 12 with Delgado Covarrubias
• Mime: 1 p.m. Nov. 13, with Rohrbacher
• Physical comedy: 2:15 p.m. Nov. 13, with Rohrbacher
“The artist-teachers are experienced in performance and teaching,” Friedman said. “They know how to keep the interest of all the participants. We suggest do something you love and try something new. For example, a ballerina might be a total beginner in tap and find out she
loves it.”
Friedman added that the mixed levels are “great” for nondancers: actors, soccer players, runners, gymnasts and musicians.
“Dance gives a person a physical presence that is important on stage or in a job interview,” she said.
Registration is required.
To register, send an email to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments