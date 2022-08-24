Inflection

The upcoming “Inflection Points” exhibition features a group of local artists from all walks of life, many of whom have won awards for their work. The display, free and open to all, runs September through March in Los Altos Hills.

 Images COURTESY OF DANIELA FRIEDMANN

The fine-art exhibition “Inflection Points,” presented by Artists Beyond the Obvious, is scheduled for display September through March at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.

The group Artists Beyond the Obvious was founded 15 years ago by local women artists, who meet twice monthly to conduct professional critiques of one another’s work.

