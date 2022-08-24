The fine-art exhibition “Inflection Points,” presented by Artists Beyond the Obvious, is scheduled for display September through March at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.
The group Artists Beyond the Obvious was founded 15 years ago by local women artists, who meet twice monthly to conduct professional critiques of one another’s work.
Artists in the group are curators, jurors, gallery members and art instructors.
Most have won national, statewide and/or local awards for their work. Many are members of nationally recognized art societies and galleries. One is writing her sixth children’s book and illustrating it.
The artists chose “Inflection Points” as the theme because an inflection point is where something starts to change in a painting. The change could be in any of the artistic elements: line, shape, color, size, texture, etc. Artists in the group have been encouraged to paint bigger than they ever have for the show, as a challenge to paint outside their own comfort zone.
A reception for the artists, featuring live music, refreshments and wine, is slated 2-5 p.m. Sept. 18 at town hall. Admission is free and open to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments