The city of Los Altos Dec. 29 announced cancellation of its 2022 in-person Fun Run. The free 3.1-mile event, in which participants can run, walk or roll, had been scheduled for New Year's Day morning in downtown Los Altos with pre-registration required.
The in-person event is being canceled out of "an abundance of caution and for the safety of all," according to the city's Parks and Recreation Deaprtment.
Instead, the event will be transitioned to a virtual, self-paced option. "You and your family can run, walk, or roll the 3.1 miles at any location you desire," city officials stated. "Be safe and follow all posted rules and traffic regulations."
Participants completing the virtual event can take an appropriate photo and email it to bmatheson@losaltosca.gov. The city will upload photos to a Fun Run web page. Participants will receive a certificate of completion.
For more information, visit https://www.losaltosca.gov/recreation/page/20th-annual-fun-run.