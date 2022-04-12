After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Los Altos Hills’ annual Hoppin’ Hounds Easter Biscuit Hunt returns 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Westwind Community Barn in Byrne Preserve, 27210 Altamont Road.
The event – a fundraiser for Palo Alto Animal Services’ Pets In Need shelter – features an on-leash biscuit hunt for dogs in the preserve. PAAS provides animal rescue services to both Los Altos Hills and Los Altos, and runs a contracted no-kill shelter for found animals.
Suggested donation is $10.
Those who can’t attend the event can make a donation of $10 or more and town staff will arrange a socially distanced kit pickup Friday. The kit includes a bag of treats, a Hoppin’ Hounds Donor Dog Bandanna and a chance to win four large gift baskets.
Advance registration is required.
To register and for more information, visit losaltoshills.ca.gov/register.