After a two-year hiatus prompted by the pandemic, Hope’s Corner has scheduled its second Tour de Hope fundraiser 3-4:30 p.m. July 21 at the El Camino YMCA, 2400 Grant Road, Mountain View.
Tour de Hope 2022 is a stationary bike competition among teams of three to five cyclists to see which team can pedal the farthest over 60 minutes. Each team will share one bike, with team members taking turns pedaling. The winning team will have its name etched on the Tour de Hope Cup, a stainless-steel measuring cup.
According to organizers, the emphasis is on fun and providing an opportunity to socialize with others who want to support the nonprofit Hope’s Corner’s programs and services, which help local residents who are struggling to get by.
Individuals can organize teams of their own, or they can allow event organizers to match them with others on a team.
“We’re excited about bringing back the Tour de Hope,” said Mike Hacker, Hope’s Corner fundraising committee member.
Hacker said that as a new twist, the event will include two teams that will be partly made up of guests who visit Hope’s Corner for its meals, showers and other services.
“It’ll be pretty cool to include them and give other Tour participants the chance to meet them,” he said.
To register for Tour de Hope 2022, visit tourdehope2022.eventbrite.com.
For more information on Hope’s Corner, visit hopes-corner.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments