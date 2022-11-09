• Mission: Hope’s Corner provides homeless, low-income and vulnerable people in the community with nutritious meals, hot showers, laundry services, refurbished bicycles and connections to other services in a dignified and welcoming environment.
The nonprofit offers breakfasts to all who need them, three times a week, with no eligibility requirements, and times its shower and laundry services to overlap with meals. It also offers new undergarments and socks for guests.
• 2022 update: Shower and laundry services have expanded to an additional day each week, in collaboration with Community Services Agency, to fill a gap in days when people can access free showers in the area. Showers and laundry are now available Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Hope’s Corner moved its walk-up distribution of meals to a new location on the church campus that hosts the nonprofit, and is looking forward to returning to the sit-down meal service that occurred pre-COVID.
Because Hope’s Corner wants to provide “complete meals” to guests, it partnered with a nutritionist to observe, sample and analyze the meals being offered and make recommendations on how to maximize the nutrition of each meal provided, which the nonprofit has now adopted.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: As the organization’s services expand, so does the number of clients it serves. In 2021, 63.5% of clients who participated in the meal program were Mountain View residents, and 42% were seniors. Donations help fund the meal program, laundry and shower services, and operations.
Location: 748 Mercy St., Mountain View
Staff: 3 part-time employees, 800
