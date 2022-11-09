hopescorner

Rafael, left, gives a thumbs-up after receiving a meal through Hope’s Corner. The organization provides underserved residents with food, showers and laundry services. 

 Courtesy of Hope's Corner

• Mission: Hope’s Corner provides homeless, low-income and vulnerable people in the community with nutritious meals, hot showers, laundry services, refurbished bicycles and connections to other services in a dignified and welcoming environment.

The nonprofit offers breakfasts to all who need them, three times a week, with no eligibility requirements, and times its shower and laundry services to overlap with meals. It also offers new undergarments and socks for guests.

