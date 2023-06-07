The Los Altos Heritage Orchard is one of three remaining orchards in the area – and the oldest, planted in 1901 by J. Gilbert Smith. Following a series of droughts, the health of the apricot grove has declined.
The Los Altos History Museum seeks public input on restoring the historical landmark in the second in a series of Third Thursday discussions. “Conversations and Reflections: Orchard Restoration” is scheduled 5:30-7 p.m. June 15 at the museum.
Jane Packard, Ph.D., will lead the discussion and share ideas for a biodynamic restoration approach guided by soil-building and pollinator-friendly practices, as well as plans for the installation of a water-wise irrigation drip system spurred by a mini-grant from Valley Water. She will also share lessons learned abroad.
“Participatory approaches to communal problem-solving have been useful in international development since the 1970s,” Packard said. “Creating a safe space for all participants to share their thoughts helps everyone better understand the bigger picture.”
On behalf of the museum’s Orchard Commons Committee, Packard participated in a Los Altos City Council study session on the orchard. In collaboration with Manny Hernandez, director of parks and recreation, the presentation outlined the past, present and future care of the orchard.
“Now it is time to hear from our diverse community,” Packard said.
The museum aspires to create multigenerational and multicultural programs to enhance inclusive use and appreciation of the environment.
“Why not appeal to families with diverse heritages by showcasing beauty, providing access for picnics ... and promoting discovery through citizen science?” Packard said.
As former director of the Biodiversity Stewardship Lab at Texas A&M University, Packard retired in 2015 and returned to care for her father in their Los Altos Hills home. She currently serves as associate professor emeritus in the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences.
“Local communities are the key to sustainable conservation of urban green space and healthy ecosystems at the interface between wild lands and urban settings,” she said. “Folks protect what they love if they understand productive working landscapes provide hope for generations to come. That is what J. Gilbert Smith believed when he demanded that the city promise to maintain his trees as a productive orchard in perpetuity. We have a tall responsibility to fulfill.”
A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception will be held at the discussion. Cost to attend the program is $10; free to museum members. Registration is required.
