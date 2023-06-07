orchard

The Los Altos Heritage Orchard faces San Antonio Road. 

 Photo by George Packard

The Los Altos Heritage Orchard is one of three remaining orchards in the area – and the oldest, planted in 1901 by J. Gilbert Smith. Following a series of droughts, the health of the apricot grove has declined.

The Los Altos History Museum seeks public input on restoring the historical landmark in the second in a series of Third Thursday discussions. “Conversations and Reflections: Orchard Restoration” is scheduled 5:30-7 p.m. June 15 at the museum.

