The Los Altos History Museum has opened an offsite display highlighting its new Permanent Exhibition, “Making Connections: Stories from the Land.” The teaser display, which opened Sept. 19, will be open through January at the Los Altos Community Center in the space earmarked for the cafe, replacing the museum’s current pop-up exhibition revealing the history of the old Hillview Community Center.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to share with the public some of the themes, artifacts and visuals that have inspired our plans for the new Permanent Exhibition,” said museum executive director Elisabeth Ward. “Being allowed to use this space in the community center is very much appreciated.”
