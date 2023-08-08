08_09_23_COMM_museum_Nvidia.jpg

Photographer Richard Adler’s image of the Nvidia Endeavor Building, above, is among the works on display at the Los Altos History Museum’s new exhibition. 

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

As recently as 2013, the Los Angeles Times dismissed Silicon Valley as “an architectural wasteland.” Over the past decade, however, the picture changed dramatically as high-tech industry leaders – including Adobe Systems, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia – hired world-class architects to create iconic buildings that express their values and ideals.

To shed light on the renaissance of innovation and design, the Los Altos History Museum has scheduled the program “Conversations and Reflections: The Stories Behind the Buildings” 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.

