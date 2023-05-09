05_10_23_COMM_permanentexhibition.jpg

Monthly panel discussions exploring the history of neighborhoods will complement the new permanent exhibition at the Los Altos History Museum, above.

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

The Los Altos History Museum is set to roll out a series of programs scheduled the third Thursday of every month. The events will alternate between panel discussions related to the newly opened permanent exhibition and changing exhibitions, and block parties exploring the history of neighborhoods.

“The rich complexity of stories told in the museum’s groundbreaking new permanent exhibition lends itself to reflections and conversations that go deeper, to really try to understand the relationship between the various threads of our collective past,” said Elisabeth Ward, museum executive director. “That’s why we are now providing a regular forum for our community to come together once a month through original and engaging adult programming after-hours on a Thursday, where everyone can meet their neighbors, view the exhibition in a relaxed setting, participate in stimulating conversations and enjoy light refreshments. It’s a chance to pause and reflect.”

