The Los Altos History Museum is set to roll out a series of programs scheduled the third Thursday of every month. The events will alternate between panel discussions related to the newly opened permanent exhibition and changing exhibitions, and block parties exploring the history of neighborhoods.
“The rich complexity of stories told in the museum’s groundbreaking new permanent exhibition lends itself to reflections and conversations that go deeper, to really try to understand the relationship between the various threads of our collective past,” said Elisabeth Ward, museum executive director. “That’s why we are now providing a regular forum for our community to come together once a month through original and engaging adult programming after-hours on a Thursday, where everyone can meet their neighbors, view the exhibition in a relaxed setting, participate in stimulating conversations and enjoy light refreshments. It’s a chance to pause and reflect.”
The inaugural program, “Hidden Communities: Chinese and Latino Agricultural Workers in the Bay Area,” is slated 5:30-7 p.m. May 18 in the museum’s upstairs Geschke Gallery, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
The program will delve into the relationship between Chinese and Latino agricultural workers historically and today. In a panel discussion, Perlita Dicochea, Ph.D., chairperson of the museum’s Diversity Advisory Committee, will moderate a conversation with fellow advisory members Connie Young Yu and Alexandro Jara, Ph.D., on the history of the agricultural communities in the Bay Area. Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez will share insights in the wake of the January shootings that occurred on two mushroom farms, where seven people were shot and killed and an eighth critically injured.
• Dicochea holds a position as environmental specialist with SpecPro as a government contractor with the U.S. Army 63rd Readiness Division. Previously, she served as communications associate and program coordinator at Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. She has written about agricultural communities and related environmental justice policies and taught at Santa Clara University, San Jose State and UC San Diego. She earned her doctorate in ethnic studies from UC Berkeley.
• Jara worked as visiting assistant professor with the Chicana/o and Latina/o Studies Department at Loyola Marymount University for the 2022-2023 academic year. In the past, he worked as an adjunct instructor at Santa Clara University and worked with the Character Based Education Program at Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. He earned his doctorate in U.S. Latino urbanism from the University of New Mexico.
• Yu is author of “Chinatown, San Jose, USA” and has directed documentaries such as “Digging to Chinatown” for the California History Center. She was a founding member of Asian Americans for Community Involvement and is a historical consultant for the Japantown development project in San Jose. Yu appeared in the 2020 PBS series “Asian Americans.”
• Jimenez is the farmworker program director for Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, a nonprofit organization whose vision is to help children and their families feel proud of their identity and culture and amplify their voices. He co-founded the Latino Advisory Council of Half Moon Bay and serves as a mentor for at-risk youth and an advocate for farmworkers.
A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception will follow the event.
Cost is $10; free to museum members. Registration is required.
