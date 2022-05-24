While construction of its new Permanent Exhibition is underway, the Los Altos History Museum recently kicked off a public fundraising campaign. Donations will support the creation, ongoing updates and maintenance of the immersive, technology-driven display.
Slated to open in 2023, the Permanent Exhibition, titled “Making Connections: Stories from the Land,” will incorporate multimedia, interactive touchscreens and augmented reality.
Lead donors Nan and Chuck Geschke of Los Altos and Edward and Pamela Taft of Los Altos Hills launched the Permanent Exhibition Capital Campaign in 2021.
“The public campaign is an opportunity for the community to come together and support an important learning hub and gathering place for engaging discussions among all ages,” Nan Geschke said.
“Los Altos is an incredibly special community, and I love supporting the museum and their mission,” said Anne Wojcicki, who made a matching gift to help launch the public phase of the campaign.
The Permanent Exhibition will guide visitors on a journey through the natural landscape and changes that have occurred over time. From the creeks where the first inhabitants dwelled to the valley that produced bountiful agriculture and global scientific discoveries, from the train that created the town and the diverse peoples who built the neighborhoods to the rancheros that divided the hills, visitors will discover fascinating details about local history, according to museum officials.
To raise awareness of the campaign and the Permanent Exhibition, the museum is offering four family-friendly public programs that draw from the exhibition’s four sections – Hills, Valley, Town, Creeks – and highlight stories tied to the land. The programs, held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, include:
• Rancho Day: Horsemanship in the Hills, Saturday
• Apricot STEM Fair: A Tale of Two Valleys, July 16
• Train Day: Making a Town, Sept. 10
• Creek Fest: Playing with Water, Oct. 22
At the programs, attendees will be able to see renderings of the new Permanent Exhibition and learn more about its themes.
Gifts made before Dec. 1 will be matched up to $75,000.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. The Main Gallery is temporarily closed during construction of the Permanent Exhibition, but the adjacent J. Gilbert Smith House remains open noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The outdoor agricultural exhibition is also open. Admission is free.
To donate to the campaign and for more information, visit losaltoshsitory.org/Connections.
