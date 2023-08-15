08_16_23_COMM_museum_microsoft.jpg

The Microsoft campus in Mountain View gets a unique Richard Alder interpretation in this shot, one of several photos featured in a Los Altos History Museum exhibition highlighting Silicon Valley architecture.

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

The Los Altos History Museum is set to host the special program “Conversations and Reflections: The Stories Behind the Buildings” 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, featuring artist Richard Adler and Professor Barry Katz, whose Stanford University course on the architecture of Silicon Valley inspired a museum exhibition.

The conversation will explore the visionary tech leaders and architects who have shaped the showcased buildings.

