Hands-on activities, demonstrations and guided tours are on tap for the Los Altos History Museum’s “Creek Fest: Playing with Water” event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
The fourth in a series of family-friendly events offered this year, “Creek Fest” highlights aspects of what the museum will feature in its Permanent Exhibition, opening in 2023. The exhibition, titled “Making Connections: Stories from the Land,” incorporates people’s stories, historical timelines and artifacts related to the area’s creeks, valley, hills and town, in an immersive, multimedia experience.
“‘Creek Fest’ is a sneak peek of what’s to come,” said museum executive director Elisabeth Ward. “We know people learn best when they engage in hands-on activities, so we’re excited to offer a range of interactive displays that teach about the heritage around our creeks.”
Attendees may tour the Tank House and the Los Altos Heritage Orchard, race miniature boats, reel in magnetic fish, make art from trash, wash clothes with a washboard, view demonstrations of Ohlone crafts and learn about the local ecosystem.
“‘Creek Fest’ will bring back popular components of the museum’s award-winning exhibition, ‘Shaped by Water,’ curated by Linda Gass,” Ward said. “It also supports our environmentally themed outdoor exhibition about Wallace Stegner, which guests can enjoy that day.”
The exhibition and “Creek Fest” are sponsored by Cal Water.
Admission to “Creek Fest” is $7 per person, free for museum members and those ages 12 and under. Pay at the gate.
