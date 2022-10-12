Hands-on activities, demonstrations and guided tours are on tap for the Los Altos History Museum’s “Creek Fest: Playing with Water” event, scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.

The fourth in a series of family-friendly events offered this year, “Creek Fest” highlights aspects of what the museum will feature in its Permanent Exhibition, opening in 2023. The exhibition, titled “Making Connections: Stories from the Land,” incorporates people’s stories, historical timelines and artifacts related to the area’s creeks, valley, hills and town, in an immersive, multimedia experience.

