In a new exhibition and upcoming fundraiser, the Los Altos History Museum links the newly incorporated Los Altos of the 1960s with the theme of Camelot as it relates to the John F. Kennedy administration and its idyllic image of hopeful optimism and glamour.
The exhibition, “One Brief Shining Moment: JFK’s Camelot in Early Los Altos,” is on display in the J. Gilbert Smith House gallery Thursday through June 11.
In an interview with Life magazine shortly after Kennedy’s assassination Nov. 22, 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy first coined the term “Camelot” to refer to the courage and wisdom of JFK and his administration.
She also quoted a line from the Alan Jay Lerner musical of the same name: “Don’t let it be forgot, that for one brief, shining moment, there was Camelot.”
“Many people viewed the JFK administration as the ideal government, indicative of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table,” said exhibition curator Jordan Grealish. “Hopes for a government where people of many different talents came together to serve the public with honor and high ideals was also reflected in the early days of Los Altos.”
Incorporated in 1952, Los Altos was just a decade old in the early 1960s. The exhibition chronicles how early government officials and civilian volunteers worked to make Los Altos the ideal community, with its small-town spirit and functional society. It also explores what made “Camelot” a worthy description of the Kennedy administration.
Visitors can view JFK memorabilia – including a signed letter from the president and a hat from his campaign – and government documents and photos of glamorous social engagements from Los Altos in the ’60s.
The exhibition supports the museum’s fundraiser, “Dancing through the Decades: The Iconic Camelot Decade,” scheduled 6 p.m. April 1 at the museum. The event will include music, dancing and decor from the ’60s; wine and cocktails; a four-course meal; silent and live auctions; and displays of period artifacts. Proceeds support the museum’s exhibitions, programs, events and operating expenses, with a special fund-a-need drive targeted for a Learning Center on the museum’s main floor. Tickets are $195. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sunday.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
