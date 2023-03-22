museum

Five members of the Los Altos City Council – from left, Frank Williamson, James P. Thurber Jr., Roy L. Dunnett, Kathryne C. Faas and A. Watson Conner – conduct business circa 1962. Life in Los Altos in the early 1960s is the focus of the Los Altos History Museum’s latest exhibition.

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

In a new exhibition and upcoming fundraiser, the Los Altos History Museum links the newly incorporated Los Altos of the 1960s with the theme of Camelot as it relates to the John F. Kennedy administration and its idyllic image of hopeful optimism and glamour.

The exhibition, “One Brief Shining Moment: JFK’s Camelot in Early Los Altos,” is on display in the J. Gilbert Smith House gallery Thursday through June 11.

